

The Canadian Press





Three-thousand Vancouver Island students and staff who were forced to stay home yesterday due to a school safety threat will be back in the classroom today.

A news release posted by the Comox Valley School District says Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland secondaries did not open yesterday, following notification from police that one of the three schools is not safe.

The district had said it cannot provide information about the "danger or hazard" but RCMP would release details once an investigation is complete.

The district says provincial exams that were scheduled yesterday will now be administered today.

On Thursday, the Comox Valley School District posted this YouTube video about the closure: