

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver police are reminding drivers that windshields need to be cleared of snow and ice before setting out on the road after receiving an odd justification for not doing so.

Const. Jason Doucette told CTV Vancouver on Tuesday that he was taken aback by one driver’s excuse.

“I left the snow on the windshield. But don’t worry. I’ve moved my seat up. I can see over it,” Doucette recalled the driver saying. “It’s not the right response.”

He said the driver has been fined.

Environment Canada predicts more flurries are in store for Vancouver throughout the week.

Doucette said even small patches of snow and ice on a windshield pose a risk to both drivers and pedestrians.

“Just that one spot could block them (pedestrians) out when they step into traffic and you hit them,” he said. “It’s a safety issue. Common sense just has to kick in.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Hurst