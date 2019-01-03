

The Canadian Press





Vancouver Coastal Health says it did nothing to contribute to the death of a 16-month-old boy at an unlicensed daycare, calling what happened a "tragic incident" in its response to a civil lawsuit launched by the boy's parents.

The health authority filed its response to the statement of claim in B.C. Supreme Court in early December.

Macallan (Mac) Saini, was found dead in the Olive Branch Daycare in east Vancouver on Jan. 18, 2017.

The lawsuit filed by the toddler's mother, Shelley Sheppard, alleges he choked on an electrical cord and died because he was left alone.

Documents filed with the court also allege the daycare was "overcrowded" and that the health authority and Ministry of Children and Family Development did not warn parents or close the facility, despite "multiple complaints" of overcrowding or operating without a licence.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.