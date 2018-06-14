

CTVNews.ca Staff





WestJet says a flight headed for Vancouver was forced to perform an emergency landing in Calgary after crew members were alerted of a possible fire on board.

Shortly after takeoff on Thursday morning, crew members WestJet Flight 113 headed from Calgary to Vancouver were alerted by a fire indication light in the cargo hold. The plane then turned back for an emergency landing.

WestJet says the plane landed safely and all of the passengers were booked on another flight.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to our guests but safety is always our first priority,” the airline said in a statement.

The Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating.