

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - An air quality alert has been lifted for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but much of the rest of British Columbia remains under a shroud of wildfire smoke.

Metro Vancouver ended the ground-level ozone advisory for the district and for the Fraser Valley as cooler temperatures moved into the area Wednesday.

Air quality alerts remain in place for more than three dozen regions, which covers much of the province.

Wildfire smoke from fires burning around B.C. prompted the special air quality statements from Environment Canada.

The warning says those with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants and children are more likely to experience health trouble from smoke.

It says those who have breathing difficulties should stay in a place that's cool and ventilated, and using air conditioners that filter air may also help.