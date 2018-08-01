

CTVNews.ca Staff





A van that police say was stolen from an Alberta funeral home with a dead body inside has been found.

The van was parked outside Parkland Funeral Home in Red Deer on Tuesday morning. A man’s body inside the vehicle was on its way to a medical examiner, RCMP said.

An RCMP spokesperson had described the theft as “almost certainly a crime of opportunity … with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist.”

Police called in a helicopter to search for the 2014 Chrysler Town and Country from the air as other officers looked for it at ground level.

RCMP said Tuesday night that the van was found in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood, with the body still in the back.

It was not clear how the vehicle ended up in the neighbourhood. Police were talking to people in the area as they tried to piece together what happened.