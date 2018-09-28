Urn containing ashes taken during break and enter at Mississauga, Ont., home
Peel region police say a number of personal items were stolen during the incident, including an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner’s deceased wife, which the family planned to bury on Thanksgiving Weekend. The urn is described as a wooden box, cherry in colour, with a marble top. (Peel Regional Police/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 6:57AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say an urn containing a woman's ashes was stolen from a home west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say an unspecified number of people broke into a home in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.
They say several items were taken, including an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner's wife.
They say the family was planning to bury the urn over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The urn is described as a cherry-coloured wooden box with a marble top.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
