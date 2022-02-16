A heavy police presence remains in downtown Ottawa as authorities look to hold the core amid a declining number of Freedom Convoy protesters.

Police first began to take back parts of the downtown on Friday. By Saturday, they had cleared Wellington Street in front of Parliament and other areas.

This action comes after police earlier issued many warnings for the protesters to leave the area or face criminal charges.

Key organizers have been arrested. By Saturday night, police were reporting that they had taken more than 170 people into custody.

