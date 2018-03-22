

CTVNews.ca Staff





An update is expected today in the case of a missing 10-year-old Montreal boy who vanished 10 days, police say.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared on March 12 after leaving for a friend's house.

Police divers spent Monday and Tuesday searching the waters of Riviere des Prairies, with investigators stating they have a credible witness placing Ariel near the waterfront at the time of his disappearance.

Frederic Kouakou, Ariel’s father, has repeatedly rejected the notion that his son may have fallen in the river. He believes his son was abducted.

"Since the very beginning we've thought it was a kidnapping because we're convinced our son would never go near the water," Kouakou said.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to Ariel being found.