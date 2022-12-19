'Unthinkable': Trudeau offers condolences to families of Vaughan condo shooting

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

An image of Francesco Villi, who has been identified as the now-deceased gunman in the Vaughan condo shooting. (Facebook)

Trudeau says gun bill not meant to go after hunting, but 'some of the guns used to do it'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

  • Trudeau says gun bill not meant to go after hunting, but 'some of the guns used to do it'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.

  • 'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year

    The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social