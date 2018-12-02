Unravelling the mysteries behind one of Canada's oldest cemeteries
The Garrison Graveyard at Fort Anne in Annapolis Royal, N.S. is seen in this undated handout photo. It's been over a century since Fort Anne became Canada's first national historic site, but much of the history surrounding the once hotly-contested grounds in Annapolis Royal, N.S., is still shrouded in mystery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Parks Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 2:58PM EST
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL, N.S. -- Researchers are hoping to use new technology to uncover old secrets in Canada's first national historic site -- a fort that's home to a centuries-old English cemetery.
Ted Dolan of Parks Canada says soldiers and civilians have been buried in Fort Anne's Garrison Graveyard since the 1630s, but their wooden markers have decayed to nothing over time.
Dolan says it's estimated that more than 2,000 people are buried at the Garrison Graveyard, but there is little documentation to prove it.
That's compared to the 234 stone markers still standing at the site.
They were set up by the English after 1710, when French control of the fort fell to British troops.
Now, archeology and geomatics experts plan to survey the graveyard using ground penetrating radar and drones to map out the site and identify where exactly the unmarked graves are.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot
- Sea King helicopters make final flypast after 55 years in service
- Unravelling the mysteries behind one of Canada's oldest cemeteries
- All aboard: First passenger train in 18 months departs for Churchill, Man.
- Caught on camera: Deer rescued from icy northern Ontario river