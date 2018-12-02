

The Canadian Press





ANNAPOLIS ROYAL, N.S. -- Researchers are hoping to use new technology to uncover old secrets in Canada's first national historic site -- a fort that's home to a centuries-old English cemetery.

Ted Dolan of Parks Canada says soldiers and civilians have been buried in Fort Anne's Garrison Graveyard since the 1630s, but their wooden markers have decayed to nothing over time.

Dolan says it's estimated that more than 2,000 people are buried at the Garrison Graveyard, but there is little documentation to prove it.

That's compared to the 234 stone markers still standing at the site.

They were set up by the English after 1710, when French control of the fort fell to British troops.

Now, archeology and geomatics experts plan to survey the graveyard using ground penetrating radar and drones to map out the site and identify where exactly the unmarked graves are.