

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





The winter of 2016-2017 had the highest number of snowmobile-related fatalities in Ontario on record, provincial police say.

During the season, Ontario Provincial Police responded to 27 snowmobile deaths, marking a record high in snowmobile-related fatalities since the winter of 2003-2004.

In a statement released on Monday, deputy commissioner Brad Blair, provincial commander of traffic safety and operational support, called the spike in fatalities "unacceptable."

"The vast majority of the 27 snowmobilers who died took unnecessary risks instead of making it a safe, enjoyable ride that got them home safely to their families," Blair said.

Aside from a few exceptions, Blair said speeding, driving too fast, consuming alcohol, or riding on unsafe ice are among the "risky behaviours" that cause snowmobile deaths every winter.

Provincial police also said that last winter was the worst on record for snowmobilers who were fatally injured while on frozen waterways. Of the 27 fatalities, 9 victims died when their snowmobiles went through the ice, or when it entered open water.

The record-high snowboarding fatalities were released ahead of the police force’s "Safe Snowmobile Week,” an initiative in partnership with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.