

CTVNews.ca Staff





A small passenger plane with six people on board was forced to make an emergency landing on a Calgary street following an “unknown” power issue.

Super T Aviation, owners of the Piper Navajo, say the aircraft carrying four passengers and two crew members left Medicine Hat, Alta., at 4:47 a.m. on Wednesday morning on its way to Calgary.

A power issue “of unknown cause” forced it to land on Calgary’s 36th street, just five kilometres short of its destination.

“I've seen a lot of things in my day, but never this,” Brent Walker, general manager of a nearby car dealership, told CTV Calgary. “It's pretty crazy.”

Security cameras at the Eastside Dodge captured footage of the incident, which shows the plane landing in the distance.

Everyone on board was able to walk away from the landing, although one of the aircraft’s wings suffered damage after hitting several road signs, witnesses say.

“(There were) no injuries to anyone on the ground or involving any other vehicular traffic on 36th street, so it was quite extraordinary,” said Stuart Brideaux, Calgary EMS spokesperson.

Jamal Hammoud’s home security camera also caught footage of the landing, only his video shows the plane passing in front his home.

"The pilot did an awesome job,” he said.

Police initially said the plane ran out of gas, but Super T Aviation said in a statement to The Canadian Press that the plane was forced to land "due to a loss of power of unknown cause."

The Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the landing. All six passengers were seen gathering their luggage from the plane before heading to a TSB interview.

“TSB investigators have to examine all the information before drawing any conclusions and it’s too early to say what the causes and contributing factors are,” Mike Adam, an investigator with the TSB, told reporters.

The plane’s owner, Terri Super, travelled to Calgary to assist in the investigation.

"Super acknowledges the actions of the pilots to ensure a safe landing and is grateful that there were no injuries to those on board or on the ground," Super T Aviation said in the statement.

The plane remained parked on the street for hours until it was eventually moved off the road. Interested spectators were stopping to take in the sight, with many posing for selfies.

The company is working on acquiring the proper permits to move the aircraft to the Calgary International Airport, which was not impacted by the incident.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Shaun Frenette and with files from The Canadian Press

TRAFFIC: Northbound 36th Street NE between 12th Avenue & 16th Avenue NE will be closed for several hours to facilitate the @TSBCanada investigation into a small plane that landed on the roadway.#yycTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 25, 2018