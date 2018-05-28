

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say a mother of three who died of her injuries inside her Toronto home over the weekend was killed by an unknown intruder who entered through a side window.

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Friday night and 2:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, someone entered a home in East York via the side window and “caused the death” of 41-year-old Rhoderie Estrada, Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone with the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit told reporters.

Officers say a 911 call came from inside the home. When police arrived, they found Estrada in the upstairs bedroom with obvious signs of trauma. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours say Estrada worked as a nurse in Scarborough, Ont.

Estrada’s husband Gerald owns a restaurant less than four kilometres from their home. The restaurant was open for business over the weekend, but staff said the owner was not working.

The couple have three children aged eight, 12 and 13.

"She's a lovely mother,” Minda Formendos, a neighbour who babysat Estrada’s children, told CTV Toronto. “I came to know how she disciplined (her children) and how she loved them and how close they were. It’s so sad."

Friends and family have placed flowers outside the home where the family lived for more than seven years.

In East York, Estrada’s death has left residents on edge.

"We do have security on our house…but yeah, that's troubling," said Alex Brown, who lives in the area.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s John Musselman