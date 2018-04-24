University of Alberta stands by decision to give David Suzuki honorary degree
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018
EDMONTON - The University of Alberta is standing by its decision to give David Suzuki an honorary degree despite growing criticism.
Earlier this month, the university announced that the longtime environmentalist will be one of 13 people to receive the honour later this spring.
That led to criticism from some professors, donors and alumni -- including some in the oil and gas industry -- who said they would withdraw donations and partnerships.
University president David Turpin has issued a statement saying the school won't change its mind.
He says withdrawing Suzuki's honorary degree might seem like an easy solution to the controversy.
But Turpin says the university's reputation is founded on the principles of freedom of inquiry, academic integrity and independence.
