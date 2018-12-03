Unifor, OPSEU pooling resources to fight Ford government's 'destructive agenda'
Unifor National President Jerry Dias holds a news conference after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Chartrand)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 4:14AM EST
TORONTO -- Two of Canada's biggest unions plan to join forces against what they call Ontario Premier Doug Ford's "destructive agenda."
The alliance between Unifor and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union comes in the wake of Ford's comments about the pending closure of a General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont.
Ford said last week there's nothing his government can do to convince the automaker to change course, adding the company's president had told him, "The ship has already left the dock."
In a statement Sunday afternoon, OPSEU president Warren "Smokey" Thomas says such "flip comments ... are not good enough for Ontarians."
He says the unions will lobby the government to "re-invest in public services," and ask Ford himself to encourage employers to create "good stable jobs."
The premier's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
