Ultra-light helicopter pilot killed in crash near High River, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 7:02AM EDT
HIGH RIVER, Alta. -- Police say the pilot of an ultra-light helicopter is dead after crashing the machine on the shoreline of the Sheep River.
RCMP officers from High River and Okotoks were dispatched to the scene Sunday at about 5:30 p.m.
Police say the aircraft had been flying along the Sheep River valley, and that fishermen on the river who saw it crash called 911.
They say the pilot was alone in the aircraft, and died at the scene.
The pilot's identity was not immediately released, and police say the investigation into the cause of the crash has been turned over to Transport Canada.
