Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family arrived in Canada in mid-August, seeking safety near Victoria, B.C. from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But, unlike most Ukrainian refugees, they were fleeing their home in Russia. When the invasion of Ukraine began six months ago, the Yankovskyis were based in Siberia as medical health professionals.
“We were scared because we don't know when our freedom (would be) over,” Petro told CTV News Vancouver Island on Friday.
Petro's wife, Olga, was employed as a nurse and Petro as a paramedic. Petro says that knowing Russian attacks were taking lives in his homeland was incredibly hard, but he didn't hesitate to save Russian lives and do his job.
“I can help them, I don’t see enemy,” he said. “We’re all people…we all have a problem with health.”
But, as the war escalated, they feared for their lives and decided it was time to relocate.
“It felt very danger(ous),” Olga said. “It was awful.”
The war in Ukraine has prompted thousands of Ukrainians to come to Canada, prompting communities across the country to come together to collect supplies and help their new neighbours make homes here.
Since the federal government first announced in March that it would be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country, approximately 74,500 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada.
The Yankovskyi family is currently staying at a former resort that’s been converted into a safe haven for refugees by carpenter and businessman Brian Holowaychuk.
Holowaychuk, who is of Ukrainian heritage, worked for months to convert the 82-acre property into a free home for displaced Ukrainians. He's already providing free lodging for 24 Ukrainians at the renovated property in east Sooke, near Victoria.
“I can’t imagine being in their shoes, so when they contacted us -- you know that they were looking for somewhere to go -- we, fortunately, had room left,” he said.
Victoria Grando, the manager of Victoria's Ukrainian Cultural Centre, told CTV News Vancouver Island that she's hearing from increasing numbers of Ukrainians hoping to escape Russia.
“(It’s) more and more unsafe for Ukrainians who are working there,” Grando says, noting the centre helps direct Ukrainians hoping to escape Russia to online information about Canada.
But often these websites aren’t accessible to Ukrainians in Russia due to their tight censorship laws.
The Yankovskyis hope to start fresh and put down new roots in Canada. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lisa starts school next week. Her parents are hoping to get Canadian credentials in healthcare and work in their new homeland — saving lives once again.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Russian Rublev rallies to beat Canadian Shapovalov in five sets at U.S. Open
Russian Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a tough third-round men's singles match Saturday at the U.S. Open.
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating North York collision involving OPP cruiser that left 17-year-old boy seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a collision in North York early Saturday morning involving a civilian vehicle and an OPP cruiser left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries and resulted in three other individuals being arrested.
-
Man dead after van, e-bike collide in North York
A man has died following a collision between a van and an electric bicycle in North York.
-
Girl dies after going missing at Hamilton conservation area
A girl has died after going missing at a conservation area in Hamilton.
Ottawa
-
Carleton Place, Ont. emergency department temporarily closing overnight
The emergency department of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital will be closed Saturday night, reopening Sunday morning. This makes it the third hospital in eastern Ontario to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend.
-
Ottawa donations pour in for Pakistan relief efforts
In Ottawa, there is a local initiative underway to provide some of the relief to flood-stricken Pakistan. Community members dropped off supplies and donations in Kanata on Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. car crash victims to be honoured at candlelight vigil
A community candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Barrie's waterfront for the victims of the car crash along McKay Road on Sunday.
-
Police, parents urge caution on roadways as students head back to school
Parents and police are warning drivers to slow down as students head back to school this week.
-
5 young teens escape fiery overnight crash, driver charged with impaired
Five teens escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Tiny Township.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Kitchener man charged after two people injured in separate collisions in Toronto
A Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection with two collisions in Toronto on Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
-
A dozen displaced after fire at Waterloo student house
As post-secondary students move to Waterloo over the course of the long weekend, around 12 are now looking for another place to live.
London
-
-
70-year-old man lifts 50,000 pounds in one day to fundraise for fleeing Afghan family
Lifting 50,000 pounds over eight hours. It's the goal David Knoppert set for himself to raise funds for a family of refugees fleeing from Afghanistan.
-
Stolen vehicle smashes into police cruisers: Saugeen Shores police
Saugeen Shores police say two cruisers sustained heavy damage after getting hit by a stolen vehicle.
Windsor
-
'I thought he was dead': One person in hospital after alleged attack in downtown Windsor
Windsor police responded to a report of a robbery in the downtown core on Saturday morning.
-
Windsor-Essex home sales fall 42% in August
Home sales dropped 42 per cent in August compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.
-
Second shift extended at Windsor Assembly Plant
A huge sigh of relief for thousands of workers at Windsor Assembly Plant.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after CAQ candidate's banner photoshopped with dripping blood
Quebec police have arrested a suspect after CAQ candidate in Chauveau Sylvain Lévesque's election banner was photoshopped with blood dripping down it.
-
'We're trying something new': Elections Quebec makes 'corny' appeal to young voters
Elections Quebec is appealing to its youngest voting-age citizens using a unique approach:
-
'The more you look, the more you find': 71-year-old Montreal artist holds first solo-show
Norma Akkelian first picked up a paintbrush three decades ago. Now, at age 71, she's putting on her first solo show.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
No public broadcast for RCMP officer's testimony about N.S. mass shooter
The testimony of an RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a 'friend' of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will not be publicly broadcast when he appears before the inquiry investigating the rampage.
-
Two people treated for non-life threatening injuries following collision, car fire: Halifax police
Two people have been treated for non-life threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Bedford, N.S., that police say involved a vehicle "engulfed in flames."
Winnipeg
-
'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection
Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.
-
'We have to come together': front line patrols gather for unity walk
Winnipeg's front line patrol organizations gathered downtown Saturday for a unity walk to show support for the city's most vulnerable people.
-
Riders' offence gets infusion of receiving help in time to face Blue Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders hope an infusion of receiving talent will help them continue their Labour Day Classic success against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Calgary
-
Friday night fatal collision believed to involve modified racing vehicle
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary on Friday evening.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary Saturday afternoon.
-
RCMP investigating fatal stabbing at Banff bar early Saturday
Banff RCMP are investigating after a violent altercation that left a 27-year-old man dead early Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 400 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Trans, non-binary community alarmed by Brian Jean email challenging gender identity in sport
Advocates are calling an email sent by United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean transphobic and dangerous for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
2 overnight Whyte Avenue shootings under investigation
A pair of early Saturday morning shootings in the Whyte Avenue area are under investigation, including one that sent a woman to hospital.
Vancouver
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
-
4 in hospital after helicopter 'incident' in B.C. Gulf Islands
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter went into the water near one of B.C.s' Gulf Islands Saturday afternoon.
-
Calls for improved ventilation in B.C. schools to prevent spread of COVID-19
While some parents are excitedly counting down the final days of summer vacation, others are worried about their kids starting another school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Green candidates introduce themselves at launch of 'amazing' leadership contest
The six candidates vying for leadership of the federal Greens pledged to bring new life to the party following a dark period of policy disputes and personality clashes that culminated in last year's resignation of former leader Annamie Paul.
Health
-
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Sci-Tech
-
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
-
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
-
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Entertainment
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
-
From 'My Policeman' to 'Soft,' TIFF films offer nuanced exploration of queer lives
More than a dozen films that centre the queer experience are headed to this year's Toronto International Film Festival,marking what filmmakers and experts say is a step forward in LGBTQ representation.
Business
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case
A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to US$10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
-
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85 of the 4,000 beagles recently ordered released to rescue organizations by a Virginian court after an investigation revealed the massive commercial breeding facility known as Envigo had several violations of the American Welfare Act. The Department of Justice described conditions at the Envigo beagle breeding facility as “torturous.”
Sports
-
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Serena's gone, U.S. Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch
Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams' last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday's schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.
-
Russian Rublev rallies to beat Canadian Shapovalov in five sets at U.S. Open
Russian Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a tough third-round men's singles match Saturday at the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.