U.S. wildfire crosses border into Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta
Waterton Lakes National Park is shown on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. An evacuation alert for the park has been lifted after rainfall overnight.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 10:53AM EDT
WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, Alta. - Parks Canada says a fire burning in the United States has now crossed the border into Waterton Lakes National Park in southwestern Alberta.
Officials say fire activity increased on the Boundary Wildfire in Glacier National Park due to dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon, and it spread north across the border.
They say it's now estimated to be about 11-square kilometres in size.
Crews are using helicopters to bucket water on the fire's east perimeter and are co-ordinating their efforts with U.S. managers.
Officials have also closed the Bertha Lake Trail and the Lakeshore Trail, as well as the Bertha Lake and Bertha Bay backcountry campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park, for safety reasons.
Waterton was devastated by a wildfire a year ago which consumed more than 190-square kilometres within the park and led to a two-week mandatory evacuation.
