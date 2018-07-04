

CTVNews.ca Staff





An employee with the U.S. Department of State has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography using several children in Canada.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Skydance MacMahon, 44, had pleaded guilty to producing more than 1,000 sexually explicit images and videos of children.

According to court documents, MacMahon, 44, directed a Canadian adult to use hidden cameras and Skype to produce videos depicting the sexual assaults of several children over a two-year period.

MacMahon then distributed the images and videos to other child porn users by providing access to the files on his cloud storage services or by directly sending the files to other users.

MacMahon was also found to have thousands of other child porn images and videos in his possession.

During the time he committed these offences, MacMahon was a digital media administrator at the Foreign Services Institute of the U.S. Department of State in Arlington, Va.

He pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and conspiring to produce child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years which could be extended to a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison when a judge sentences him on Oct. 12.