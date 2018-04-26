U.S. seeks to extradite Canadian man charged in 'El Chapo' case
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City, Mexico, following his recapture six months after escaping from a maximum security prison on Jan. 8, 2016. (AP / Eduardo Verdugo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 4:15PM EDT
MIAMI - A Canadian known as "Russian Mike" who has been charged in the drug trafficking case involving notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman sought Thursday to block his extradition to the U.S. from the Caribbean.
Mykhaylo Koretskyy, who was born in Ukraine, appeared before a three-judge panel at an extradition hearing on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao, where he was arrested earlier this year after arriving on a flight from Canada. It was a continuation of a hearing that began Tuesday.
Koretskyy, 43, has been indicted in federal court in New York on charges that include conspiracy to import cocaine. U.S. court records list him among the defendants in the case that includes Guzman and say he also goes by the nickname "Cobra."
The indictment says he took part in an alleged drug smuggling conspiracy from 2008 to 2014, but does not go into detail about any connection to Guzman, who was turned over to U.S. authorities in 2017.
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a campaign of murders and kidnappings.
Koretskyy was arrested upon arriving in Curacao with his family in January and has been in custody ever since.
