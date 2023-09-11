U.S. police arrest Canadian man accused of stealing US$64,000 from 43 Walmart stores

After entering the United States on March 1, 2023 from South Korea on a visitor visa, authorities say Akbari travelled through the U.S. visiting various retail stores and used sleight-of-hand methods to steal cash. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco) After entering the United States on March 1, 2023 from South Korea on a visitor visa, authorities say Akbari travelled through the U.S. visiting various retail stores and used sleight-of-hand methods to steal cash. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling

After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News