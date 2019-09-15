TORONTO -- A U.S. man is facing charges after crossing into Canada by accident while allegedly carrying two guns and more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the man "allegedly made a wrong turn" on Sept. 11 and ended up on the Canadian side of the Peace Bridge, which connects Buffalo, N.Y. with Ontario's Niagara Region.

The man then turned around and drove back toward the American side of the bridge. According to the border patrol, he was sent in for a secondary inspection after it was learned that he did not have a passport with him.

The search allegedly turned up a handgun that he had declared to the U.S. officers, as well a number of things he had not declared, including a semi-automatic rifle, several magazines and 875 rounds of ammunition.

The 33-year-old man from Parma, Ohio, was arrested on charges related to illegal gun possession.