GREENBELT, MD. -- Former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews is expected to learn today how long he'll be behind bars in the United States.

Mathews, 28, from Beausejour, Man., had already pleaded guilty to weapons charges related to his role in a white supremacist plot to touch off a U.S. race war.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang is expected to deliver the sentence today in a Maryland courtroom.

In a brief statement read in open court, his father Glen described Mathews as a troubled soul with a good heart.

Earlier in the hearing, Chuang said he's considering a sentence of between 12 and 15 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Mathews' crimes were serious, but his motives even more so -- and that he should be sentenced to 25 years behind bars.