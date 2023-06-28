U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage

The United States Coast Guard says "presumed human remains" have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

Earlier in the day, debris from the ill-fated submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.

The Horizon Arctic docked at the port in St. John's carrying a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that had searched the ocean floor about 700 kilometres south of Canada's easternmost province.

The owner of the ROV, United States-based Pelagic Research Services, says its team successfully completed offshore operations and would remove the company's equipment from the Horizon Arctic.

Photos from the wharf show what appeared to be several pieces of the submersible being lifted from the ship, including the Titan's nose cone with its distinctive circular window.

The Titan imploded during its June 18 descent to the Titanic wreckage site, almost four kilometres below the surface of the sea, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers and crew.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.