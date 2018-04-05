

CTVNews.ca Staff





A University of Manitoba student survey has sparked concern for including controversial statements on consent and sexual violence.

When University of Manitoba student Avery Penner filled out her school’s sexual violence survey, she was hoping to add her perspective to an important issue on campus. When she noticed the survey included what she considered to be dangerous myths surrounding sexual violence, she grew concerned.

The voluntary survey was emailed to all U of M students. It states that students’ answers will be used to identify areas of need on campus, and help determine where to deploy services going forward.

While Penner acknowledges the importance of collecting information from the student body, she questions the strategy used to obtain the information.

Section 19, which invites survey-takers to rate how strongly they agree or disagree with a list of statements, struck Penner as especially problematic.

One statement reads: “When women are sexually assaulted, it is often because the way they said “no” was ambiguous."

Another statement asks students to weigh in on whether “sexual assault accusations are often used as a way of getting back at men”.

A third statement cites that “although most women wouldn’t admit it, they generally find being physically forced into sex a real ‘turn-on’”.

“I think it might have been the wrong way to go about it,” Penner said.

University of Manitoba ethics professor Arthur Schafer agrees, voicing concerns that these statements could send students the wrong message.

"They're all loaded, they're all loaded with misinformation, myths, stereotypes that are hostile to women."

The survey’s designer, U of M sociology professor Tracey Peter, understands how these questions could trigger victims of sexual violence. Nonetheless, she feels the results will help the university better respond to the issue on campus.

"The reality is that a lot of people still believe these things,” Peter said. “The whole goal of this survey was to have a better sense of our campus community."

The survey was approved by the university’s Psychology/Sociology Research Ethics Board. It includes a consent form, and written warnings that some questions may cause students distress.