U.N. says Canada's plan to rescue Wood Buffalo National Park not enough
The borders of the Wood Buffalo National Park of Canada are seen in this image. (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 2:08PM EDT
The status of Canada's largest park as a world heritage site remains wobbly as a UN body has expressed grave doubts about a plan to rescue Wood Buffalo National Park.
The park -- with one of the world's largest freshwater deltas -- has been deteriorating for decades due to climate change, hydro dams and oilsands development.
UNESCO has said that without major improvements, the park could lose its place on the prestigious list of World Heritage Sites.
Canada filed an extensive assessment of the park's problems and proposed solutions last year.
A draft decision from UNESCO says much more effort will be needed.
UNESCO praises some of the government's ideas such as improving Indigenous consultation and better environmental rules.
But it says British Columbia's Site C dam and ongoing oilsands development in northern Alberta remain concerns.
It wants Canada to file another proposal by the end of next year.
