U.K. and Japan emerge as most-liked countries among Canadians, North Korea the least favourite: survey
The United Kingdom and Japan hold the top positions as the most-liked countries among Canadians, according to a new survey conducted by Research Co.
The survey found that 74 per cent Canadians hold a favourable view of these two G7 nations. There has also been a four-point increase in favourable opinions about Japan since January but the percentage of Canadians with a favourable view of the United Kingdom remains unchanged.
According to the survey, older Canadians aged 55 and over hold the most favourable views on the United Kingdom, with 90 per cent expressing positivity towards the country. However, as the age groups become younger, the percentage of favourable views on the U.K. declines. Specifically, 71 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 54 have a favourable view of the U.K., indicating a slightly lower level of admiration compared to the older demographic.
When it comes to a regional basis, people in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have the highest positive opinion of the United Kingdom with 82 of them having a favourable view of the country. The proportion is lower in Atlantic Canada (77 per cent), Ontario (71 per cent) and Quebec (70 percent).
The survey also analyzed the regional variations in Canadians’ opinions of the United Kingdom. Data shows that residents of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba hold the most positive opinions of the U.K., with 82 per cent expressing a favourable view of the country.
In comparison, Atlantic Canada shows a slightly lower proportion of positive views, with 77 per cent of respondents holding a favourable opinion of the United Kingdom. Ontario follows closely with 71 per cent, while Quebec exhibits the lowest percentage of positive views at 70 per cent.
Canadians' opinions of Japan also vary significantly across different age groups. Among Canadians aged 18 to 34, over three-in-four individuals (76 per cent) hold favourable views of the country. The positive perception of Japan remains quite similar among Canadians aged 55 and over, with 75 per cent, however, the percentage of favourable views is slightly lower among the age group of 35 to 54, with 69 per cent of respondents holding a positive opinion of Japan.
When it comes to the rest of Europe, Italy is on the top with 73 per cent (up two points) expressing favourable views, followed by Germany (72 per cent, up three points) and France (68 per cent, down two points).
Slightly over half of Canadians (54 per cent) hold favourable views of the United States (59 per cent men and 50 per cent women) while the percentage is higher for South Korea at, 58 per cent with a one-point increase since January.
However, the ratings are lower for other countries. For Mexico, 47 per cent of Canadians hold a favourable view, indicating a decrease of two percentage points since the previous survey. Similarly, favourable views of India have also declined by two percentage points since January to 39 per cent. For Venezuela, only 28 per cent of Canadians said they held a positive view, marking a decrease of two percentage points.
The favourability ratings of Saudi Arabia and China remain relatively low among Canadians. Only 22 per cent of Canadians hold a positive opinion of Saudi Arabia, indicating a slight decline of one percentage point since the last survey. Similarly, China's favourability rating is at a modest 20 per cent, with a marginal increase of two percentage points.
Interestingly, three countries consistently find themselves at the bottom in terms of favourability, just as it was in January. Both Iran and Russia share a favourability rating of 13 per cent, with Iran's rating remaining unchanged, while Russia's rating has increased by two percentage points. Meanwhile, North Korea remains the least favoured country, with only 11 per cent of Canadians holding a positive opinion, maintaining the same level as the previous survey.
“In December 2019, more than one-in-four Canadians (26 per cent) had a positive opinion of the Russian Federation,” Research Co. President Mario Canseco said in a press release. “The favourability rating is 13 points lower in 2023.”
Methodology:
Results are based on an online study conducted from July 20 to July 22, 2023, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
