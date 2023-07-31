U.K. and Japan emerge as most-liked countries among Canadians, North Korea the least favourite: survey

According to the survey, older Canadians aged 55 and over hold the most favourable views on the United Kingdom, with 90 per cent expressing positivity towards the country. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) According to the survey, older Canadians aged 55 and over hold the most favourable views on the United Kingdom, with 90 per cent expressing positivity towards the country. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social