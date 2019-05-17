Two Yukon women charged with first-degree murder in 2017 slaying
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 11:52AM EDT
WHITEHORSE -- RCMP in Yukon say two women have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man nearly 18 months ago.
The body of Derek Edwards, who was 37, was found in Pelly Crossing, about 300 kilometres north of Whitehorse, on Dec. 13, 2017.
Following an autopsy, investigators confirmed the death was a homicide.
An RCMP news release says police divisions from British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan helped Yukon's major crimes unit in the investigation.
Two Pelly Crossing residents -- 27-year-old Charabelle Maureen Silverfox and 21-year-old Lynzee Harriott Silverfox -- were arrested Thursday and charged in Edwards's slaying.
Both women remain in custody and were expected to appear in Territorial Court in Whitehorse on Friday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Florida police arrest 28-year-old man they say killed Quebec couple
- Ontario anti-carbon tax ad mocked for sending opposite message when on mute
- Data reveals scope, damage of spring floods in Quebec and New Brunswick
- Gold and silver up for grabs in treasure hunt in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver
- Rare minority government for Newfoundland and Labrador