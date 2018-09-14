

CTVNews.ca Staff





Windsor police have charged two youths with aggravated assault and assault after a vicious attack on a 14-year-old that left the victim with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the attack, which was captured on video, began around noon on Wednesday, when students from Herman high school were walking to a nearby restaurant for lunch.

Jayden Trudell, who was walking to lunch with his cousin, was approached by a group of boys who allegedly accused them of making derogatory remarks.

Moments later, as the video shows, Jayden is approached from behind and thrown to the ground by one of the boys, who jumps on top of him and continues to punch him while a second boy kicks him in the head.

Jayden suffered a fractured skull, a brain bleed, a concussion and hearing loss as a result of the attack.

“To put it plain and simple, he could have lived or died,” Kevin Trudell, Jayden’s grandfather, told CTV Windsor.

Since the suspects are young offenders, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Trudell said that he warned his grandson, who began high school just two weeks ago, against fighting.

“My grandson boxes and has for two years, but I’ve told him, ‘I don’t want you fighting at school. If you get into a fight, I’m going to pull you from boxing,’” he said, adding that he hopes his family’s story will be a wakeup call to teens.

“If you see something, maybe you’ll step forward, instead of videotaping it and laughing or cheering,” Trudell said. “Sadly, nobody went to help him.”