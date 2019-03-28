

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, N.S. -- A family of four narrowly escaped a raging house fire early this morning in Windsor, N.S., where a baby and a toddler were dropped from the second floor into the arms of a firefighter as flames engulfed the home.

Windsor fire Chief Jamie Juteau says a vehicle fire had spread to the duplex at 2:15 a.m.

When he arrived at the scene, two vehicles in the driveway were burning and the flames had jumped to the house, with thick smoke enveloping the property.

Juteau says a firefighter from another department told him a family of four was stranded on the second floor -- their front entrance blocked by fire.

He heard yelling and ran to the back of the home, where a couple and their two children were on a deck.

Juteau says the father lifted up the toddler and dropped him into his arms, and the baby followed -- still strapped in a car seat.

With both children rescued, the firefighter encouraged the couple to kick down a deck wall, and the man jumped into bushes below while the woman stepped onto the roof of a nearby shed and then down to safety.

"We contained the fire and prevented it from spreading," Juteau said.

He says the dramatic rescue was good news for Nova Scotia's firefighting community, still reeling from a tragic house fire in the Halifax area.

In February, seven children were killed when a fast-moving fire destroyed their family's home in the Spryfield area.