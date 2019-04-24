Dozens of interviews and hundreds of tips have brought police no closer to finding out what happened to a Nova Scotia woman who disappeared more than two years ago.

Debbie Hutchinson was last seen April 15, 2017, driving around Sydney, N.S. Her car was found the following day, burning in a wooded area on the outskirts of Sydney.

More than a week elapsed before Hutchinson’s family reported her missing and investigators realized the burning vehicle was hers. This still left them with many questions, including what had happened to Hutchinson and how the car fire had started.

Two years later, it appears that police may not have made much headway on answering those questions.

“Investigators continue to explore any and all potential leads and ask the public for any information that can help them in this ongoing investigation,” Cape Breton Regional Police said Wednesday in a statement.

Hutchinson’s brother John told CTV Atlantic last week that the disappearance continues to haunt Hutchinson’s family to this day.

“It’s been a long two years. We think something bad has happened to her,” he said.

Police say they have received and followed up on hundreds of tips from the public and interviewed more than 60 people who investigators believed might be able to help them piece together what happened.

Hutchinson was 59 years old at the time of her disappearance. Police say she is five feet tall and approximately 95 pounds, with brown eyes and graying hair.