Two women killed in southern Alberta collision between a car and a truck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 6:04PM EDT
NOBLEFORD, Alta. -- Police say two women are dead after a collision between a car and a truck in southern Alberta.
Fort Macleod and Claresholm RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near Nobleford, Alta., around 7 a.m. on Monday.
They say a Honda Civic travelling west on a secondary highway crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a GMC Sierra truck.
Both the female driver and female passenger in the Civic died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate, but say alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One injured after explosion in building in Mississauga, Ont., police say
- Police in Ontario seek man accused of indecent act on boy, 5, in washroom
- Nursing student, 10-year-old girl killed in Toronto mass shooting
- Allegations against New Brunswick Speaker founded 'in part': committee
- Two women killed in southern Alberta collision between a car and a truck