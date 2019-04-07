Two winning tickets sold for $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:40AM EDT
TORONTO -- Two winning tickets were sold -- one in British Columbia and the other in the Prairies -- for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
Each ticket is worth $2.5 million.
Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 10 will once again be approximately $5 million.
