

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- There were two winning tickets for the $16 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

One was sold in Ontario, the other in the Prairies, and each is worth just over $7.9 million.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 19 will be approximately $5 million.