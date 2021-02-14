Advertisement
Two winning tickets for Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 7:22AM EST
Lotto 649 tickets are seen in this file image.
Share:
TORONTO -- Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot will be split between two ticket holders - one in the Prairies and the other in Ontario.
Each winner will collect $2.5 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $5 million.