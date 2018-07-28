Two winning tickets for Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 7:30AM EDT
TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold for the $35 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
One winning ticket was purchased in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
Each is worth $17.6 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 3 will be approximately $10 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Manitoba RCMP find nearly 455 kilograms of marijuana after semi-trailer pulled over
- How would Ford's plan to reshape Toronto politics work?
- 'He's behaving like a dictator': Critics blast Ford's political shakeup
- Two winning tickets for Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Alberta firefighter dies while battling Ontario wildfires