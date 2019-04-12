

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has issued a last chance reminder to claim a winning ticket purchased in Toronto almost a year ago.

There are two weeks left to claim the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw $50,000 prize, as the winning numbers were drawn April 28, 2018.

The winning combination is: 4 – 3 – 3 – 9 – 0 – 1 – 4 – 1 – 01.

Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.