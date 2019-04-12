Two weeks left to claim $50K lottery ticket: OLG
File photo of Lotto 6/49 tickets. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 2:33PM EDT
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has issued a last chance reminder to claim a winning ticket purchased in Toronto almost a year ago.
There are two weeks left to claim the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw $50,000 prize, as the winning numbers were drawn April 28, 2018.
The winning combination is: 4 – 3 – 3 – 9 – 0 – 1 – 4 – 1 – 01.
Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.
