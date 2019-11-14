Two violent inmates escape federal psychiatric centre in Saskatoon: police
Saskatoon police say two inmates considered to be violent have escaped from the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre. (File photo)
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:33AM EST
SASKATOON -- Police say two inmates considered to be violent have escaped from the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.
Investigators are warning people to call police if they see anything suspicious and to lock their homes and vehicles.
The men police are looking for include Kendal Campeau, who is 29, and 24-year-old Matthew Michel.
In 2010, Campeau pleaded guilty to charges for storming a guard station at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre with other inmates armed with homemade knives, taking three correctional workers hostage.
The guards were not hurt.
The Correctional Service of Canada says the Regional Psychiatric Centre is a mental hospital with the security provisions to also function as a federal correctional institution.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two violent inmates escape federal psychiatric centre in Saskatoon: police
- All options but separation on the table to expand autonomy: Saskatchewan premier
- Ontario Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent for strike, but talks continue
- Alberta independence ideas would increase costs: Calgary mayor
- Campaign announced to help replace trees damaged by post-tropical storm Dorian