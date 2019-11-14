SASKATOON -- Police say two inmates considered to be violent have escaped from the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

Investigators are warning people to call police if they see anything suspicious and to lock their homes and vehicles.

The men police are looking for include Kendal Campeau, who is 29, and 24-year-old Matthew Michel.

In 2010, Campeau pleaded guilty to charges for storming a guard station at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre with other inmates armed with homemade knives, taking three correctional workers hostage.

The guards were not hurt.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the Regional Psychiatric Centre is a mental hospital with the security provisions to also function as a federal correctional institution.