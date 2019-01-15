

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong





The conduct of two Toronto police officers is being investigated after videos posted on Instagram allegedly showed them, in uniform, interacting with a group of women in the city’s downtown core.

In one of the videos, an officer who has since been identified as Const. Aaron Isaac can be seen handcuffing one of the young women at what is believed to be the Queen Street Warehouse bar while his partner, Const. Jian Liang, looks on. Another video shows the young women in the back of a police cruiser while what appears to be a music video plays on the vehicle’s computer. At one point, one of the women asks, “Can I have my cheese sandwich, please?” In another video, the women walk towards and enter a waiting police cruiser. “Uber is here,” one of them can be heard saying.

The videos, which were initially posted Sunday night, appear to have since been taken down or made private.

Steve Ryan is CP24’s crime specialist and a retired Toronto police detective.

“It appears as though they're just driving these… women to another location,” Ryan told CTV Toronto on Monday. “But it’s clearly a no-no when it comes to, you're working in uniform, a gun on your hip -- it's just something you can't do.”

The conduct of the two officers, who both serve out of downtown Toronto’s 52 Division, is now under review by the force’s Professional Standards unit.

“We are always concerned when videos like this come up,” Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CP24. “Thankfully it doesn’t happen often, but when it does, we refer the matter to our Professional Standards section and they conduct a thorough investigation. And if misconduct is determined, then officers will be disciplined appropriately.”

The officers, who had not been officially dispatched to the bar on the night in question, remain on paid duty while their conduct is reviewed.

Reached by phone by CTV Toronto reporter Tracy Tong, Const. Isaac declined to be interviewed, but said he regularly stops at bars and other establishments in the division to make sure everything is okay. He told Tong that he and Liang were simply executing positive community policing.

But for Ryan, who served with the Toronto Police Service for nearly three decades, there is nothing “positive” about the two officers’ alleged conduct.

“The police are governed by a code of conduct and if you do anything that brings the reputation of a police service into disrepute, you're looking at discreditable conduct as a potential police act investigation,” Ryan said.

In a statement sent to CTV Toronto, Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack said that the city’s police union “is aware of a Toronto Police Service Professional Standards investigation into allegations of misconduct committed by two members working out of a downtown division.”

“As this is an on-going investigation the TPA will make no further comment,” he added.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, McCormack added that while he can’t comment on an active investigation, the Instagram videos are being presented with “no context.”

“We do property checks, bar checks,” he said of Toronto police operations. “And so it is not uncommon for officers to be doing routine checks; it is not uncommon or officers to have interactions with people.”