Two 16-year-old girls who were camping at a large Ontario park with others have not been seen for three days, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday that they have deployed resources including a helicopter and an airplane as they search Algonquin Provincial Park for Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both of whom are from Kitchener, Ont.

According to police, the girls were last seen on Thursday and were reported missing Friday night.

"They had been part of a group camping in the park and both are experience campers," the OPP said in a statement.

"They had a tent, other equipment and limited supplies."

Search efforts began Saturday and continued into Sunday. Police said Sunday that they had received "a large number of calls and messages" regarding possible sightings of the girls in the large, remote provincial park.

Police say Mirota is about five feet tall and thin with long auburn hair, while Malek is about six feet tall.