

The Canadian Press





PORT ALBERNI, B.C. -- The University of Victoria says two of its students died and several others were injured after a bus rolled over on Vancouver Island.

The university says in a statement that it was notified on Friday night about the rollover and that the bus was travelling to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the incident happened on a gravel road between the communities of Port Alberni and Bamfield and that it received a call for assistance at around 10 p.m.

Air Force Capt. David Burneau says three people were airlifted to a hospital in Victoria with serious or critical injuries.

He says 35 other people were taken to another hospital with minor injuries or as a precaution.

Burneau says there were about 40 people on the bus, all of them believed to be adults.

The university's president, Jamie Cassels, says he offers his condolences to the students' families and that counselling services will be offered to those affected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the RCMP.

We are deeply saddened by the death of two UVic students last night. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the students’ families and loved ones, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences. The university is offering counselling and other supports. https://t.co/iTSP9Y5vcW — UniversityOfVictoria (@uvic) September 14, 2019

The first of the patients from the Bamfield bus crash have arrived at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni. A reception centre has been opened by the city for those who were uninsured. They have not yet arrived at the centre. Between 35-40 people believed to be onboard pic.twitter.com/3CtHCqgLLg — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) September 14, 2019

PAFD responding to a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield. Details are unclear at this moment. Resources from PAFD, BCEHS, 19 Wing and RCMP are all en route or on scene. #portalberni #bamfield — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) September 14, 2019

The @cityportalberni has opened a Reception Centre for all uninjured individuals involved in the bus incident on Bamfield Main #portalberni #bamfield — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) September 14, 2019