TORONTO -- Two students have been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation by Niagara police at an Ontario private school.

Police say two males, who are under the age of 16, from Ridley College in St. Catharines surrendered themselves to detectives in the child abuse unit on Wednesday.

The pair was arrested and charged on allegations of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault party to the offence.

According to police, the alleged crimes took place between September 2018 and August 2019 and the alleged victim is male and under the age of 16.

Police started their investigation in December 2019 after being contacted by Ridley College.

Detectives conducted multiple interviews regarding “the on campus conduct of multiple youths,” according to a press release.

Ridley College said they take allegations of harassment and abuse “extremely seriously,” in a Twitter statement issued Wednesday.

“As soon as we became aware of this situation, in accordance with the law, our policies and procedures, we contacted both the Niagara Regional Police Service and Family and Children’s Services Niagara,” the statement read.

The school says they are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation and will not be providing additional comment at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information to contact them at 905-688-4111, extension 5100.