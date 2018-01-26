

The Canadian Press





COMOX, B.C. - Police say two students have been arrested following threats that forced the closure of three schools on Vancouver Island.

Three high schools in the Comox Valley School District did not open Thursday following notification from police that one of the schools was not safe.

RCMP say in a news release that police investigated and two students were arrested for uttering threats before being released to their parents.

No details have been released about the students' identities.

Const. Rob Gardner says the force takes all threats seriously, and investigations take time to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

All three of the schools were open again on Friday.