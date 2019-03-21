Two stabbed, one shot with apparent pellet gun in incident at Brock University
An undated Google Maps image of Brock University, in St. Catharines, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:10PM EDT
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police say three people were injured in an incident at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., Thursday.
Niagara regional police say they were called to the school at about 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They say two people were found suffering from stab wounds and a third was shot with what officers believe to be a pellet gun.
All three were taken to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say four suspects were seen fleeing the area in a car, and there's no danger to the public or students.
In a series of tweets Thursday night, a police spokesman said it appears to have been a targeted incident and there was never a "lockdown" in place on campus.
"It is very early in the investigation but there are indications that this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to safety," Const. Phil Gavin tweeted.
"While students and staff are free to move about ΓåòBrockUniversity we would ask them to stay clear of the police investigation."
