APSLEY, Ont. - Provincial police say two people have died after they went out snowmobiling on Christmas Day near Apsley, Ont.

Police say a man and a woman did not return for their ride after they were last seen at about 11 p.m.

Investigators say they received a call on Wednesday at 10 a.m. that snowmobiles were spotted in Jack Lake.

They say officers located the man and woman about 30 feet from shore and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their identities will not be released until the family has been notified.

Police also they continue to investigate.