Two sent to hospital after search and rescue helicopter incident in Newfoundland
The Royal Canadian Air Force said two people have been sent to hospital after an “accident” involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.
In a tweet, the Air Force said the CH-149 Cormorant was involved in an accident at 9 Wing Gander, the Air Force base that provides search and rescue services throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, among other duties.
In a subsequent tweet, the Air Force added that six people were onboard the helicopter “conducting hovering manoeuvers” at the Gander Airport prior to the accident. Two people were sent to hospital, while the other four were releasedand “are with their Squadron members at this time.”
Photos from the scene show the helicopter on its side, without a tail rotor or rotor blades and an ambulance next to it.
The Air Force added that that Directorate of Flight Safety has launched an investigation into the matter.