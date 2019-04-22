Two quakes recorded off Vancouver Island, no tsunami risk or damage reported
The quake struck about 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C. (USGS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 6:45PM EDT
PORT ALICE, B.C. -- Two earthquakes have struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.
Natural Resources Canada says a magnitude 4.6 quake struck Monday afternoon about 166 kilometres west of Port Alice, B.C.
- For more on this story, visit CTV Vancouver Island
Less than one hour later, a second larger quake of magnitude 5.3 hit 189 kilometres west of Port Alice.
There are no reports of damage and no tsunami was produced.
Natural Resources Canada says the first quake was not felt and there are no felt reports from the second at this time.
Earthquakes are common in the region and about a dozen large earthquakes of magnitude 6.6 to 7.0 have occurred nearby over the past century.
Three quakes measuring 6.5, 6.6 and 6.8 were felt and recorded in the region last Oct. 22 followed by at least four aftershocks.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parks Canada releases details of search for climbers killed in Banff avalanche
- More than 6,700 Afghan war veterans receiving federal assistance for PTSD
- 'Catastrophically' injured van attack survivor, 92, thankful to be alive
- 'A darn good sign': First iceberg of the season has St. John's abuzz
- Two quakes recorded off Vancouver Island, no tsunami risk or damage reported