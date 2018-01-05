WestJet says one of its jets had just arrived in Toronto from Cancun Friday night when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft on the tarmac, an incident that sparked flames and prompted an emergency evacuation on a freezing cold night.

WestJet says 168 guests and six crew were aboard flight WS2425 when it was struck by the Sunwing plane shortly after 6 p.m. According to WestJet, the Sunwing aircraft was pushing back from the gate.

Those aboard exited the WestJet plane on an emergency slide to frigid conditions outside. Toronto is under an extreme cold warning, with temperatures dropping to -21 C.

Sunwing said in a statement that no passengers or crew were on board its aircraft at the time or the collision, and that the incident occurred while the plane was “under tow.”

The airport confirmed to CTV News that the Sunwing aircraft was under tow when it made contact with the WestJet flight, and that fire crews extinguished a fire on the Sunwing plane.

Photos from the tarmac show extensive damage sustained to the tail of a Sunwing jet.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Emergency response crews, including firefighters, are on the scene.

The airport told CTV News that operations at Terminal 3 will be affected, and that an investigation is being conducted.

WestJet said it is in contact with the Transportation Safety Board, the GTAA and other groups responding to the incident.

Multiple eyewitnesses posted photos of the incident on Twitter.

Warning: the top video below contains strong language.

 