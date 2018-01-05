

CTVNews.ca Staff





WestJet says one of its jets had just arrived in Toronto from Cancun Friday night when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft on the tarmac, an incident that sparked flames and prompted an emergency evacuation on a freezing cold night.

WestJet says 168 guests and six crew were aboard flight WS2425 when it was struck by the Sunwing plane shortly after 6 p.m. According to WestJet, the Sunwing aircraft was pushing back from the gate.

Those aboard exited the WestJet plane on an emergency slide to frigid conditions outside. Toronto is under an extreme cold warning, with temperatures dropping to -21 C.

Sunwing said in a statement that no passengers or crew were on board its aircraft at the time or the collision, and that the incident occurred while the plane was “under tow.”

The airport confirmed to CTV News that the Sunwing aircraft was under tow when it made contact with the WestJet flight, and that fire crews extinguished a fire on the Sunwing plane.

Photos from the tarmac show extensive damage sustained to the tail of a Sunwing jet.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Emergency response crews, including firefighters, are on the scene.

The airport told CTV News that operations at Terminal 3 will be affected, and that an investigation is being conducted.

WestJet said it is in contact with the Transportation Safety Board, the GTAA and other groups responding to the incident.

Multiple eyewitnesses posted photos of the incident on Twitter.

Warning: the top video below contains strong language.

##BREAKING Two planes clipped wing & tail. Sunwing tail caught fire. A Westjet aircraft evacuated via slides. No injuries reported. Toronto Pearson Fire on scene. pic.twitter.com/iOTQlfwRwq — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) January 5, 2018

Update Westjet #WS2425 Boeing 737 from Cancun just arrived. Taxiing to gate. Wing appears to strike tail of Sunwing Boeing 737 being pushed (possibly empty).

Passengers in Westjet evacuated via slides. Toronto Pearson Fire extinguished fire. pic.twitter.com/GEmsMraGVq — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) January 6, 2018

@SunwingVacay plane caught fire beside our @WestJet plane as we were almost ready to leave!! #smellslikesmoke guess we won’t be leaving anytime soon ☹️�� pic.twitter.com/6K4tuxpuHG — Lisa Nadalin (@LisaannArts) January 5, 2018