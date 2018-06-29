Two people found dead after small plane goes down in B.C. mountains
Searchers are combing an area between Merritt and Hope, B.C. for signs of the missing plane.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 9:14PM EDT
VICTORIA -- Two people have died after a small plane went down in the mountains northeast of Vancouver.
A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter found the Cessna 182 in mountainous terrain about 31 kilometres northeast of Hope, B.C., on Friday afternoon, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said in a news release.
Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Roxanne Daouft said RCMP have confirmed that both people on board were found dead.
Their identities have not been released.
Officials with the rescue centre previously said the Cessna 182 left Calgary at about 10 a.m. Thursday, headed for Nanaimo via Kelowna, Hope and Boundary Bay, B.C.
Rescuers said an electronic locator transmitter was activated about 165 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, about an hour after the plane took off.
Low-lying clouds and rain on Friday morning made searching for the aircraft difficult.
Investigators with the safety board will be sent to the scene when conditions are no longer dangerous, which could be on Saturday or Sunday, Daouft said.
The rescue centre said the case has been turned over to the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.
"The thoughts of JRCC are with the relatives of the two people who were on the plane," the centre said in a statement.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Disturbing trend': Winnipeg shopper stabbed by stranger with hypodermic needle
- SCC cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler
- 'Heroes': Men save blind man who fell on Toronto subway tracks
- 'Together we will blaze a new trail,' says Ontario's new Premier Doug Ford
- Quebec weighing legal options as judge temporarily suspends face-covering law